Público
Público

Detenido un menor en Elche acusado de difundir fotos de contenido sexual de una compañera

Según un comunicado remitido por la Policía, la víctima le habría enviado las fotos al menor de 14 años y este las difundió entre sus compañeros de clase a través de una aplicación de mensajería instantánea.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un grupo de jóvenes utilizando móviles /APM

Un grupo de jóvenes utilizando móviles /APM

Un adolescente de 14 años ha sido detenido en Elche (Alicante) acusado de haber difundido una serie de fotografías de contenido sexual en las que aparecía una compañera suya de clase, también menor de edad, ha informado hoy la Policía Nacional.

Según un comunicado remitido por la Comisaría Provincial, la víctima le habría enviado al menor las fotos y este, supuestamente, las difundió entre sus compañeros de clase a través de una aplicación de mensajería instantánea.

El arrestado, al que se le imputa un presunto delito de revelación y descubrimiento de secretos, ha sido puesto a disposición de la fiscalía de menores.

La detención se llevó a cabo por parte de la Brigada de Policía Judicial de la Comisaría de Elche tras haber recibido una denuncia de la chica.

El comunicado señala que desde la Comisaría Provincial, así como desde las comisarías locales dependientes de esta y a través de las delegaciones de participación ciudadana, se imparten charlas en el marco del plan director en los colegios para informar a alumnos, padres y profesores de "los peligros en el uso de las redes sociales y las nuevas tecnologías de la información y comunicación".

Se trata de actividades formativas para prevenir posibles casos de ciberacoso, acoso y sexting (envío de mensajes de texto o imágenes de contenido sexual explícito a través del móvil o de otros dispositivos electrónicos). 

Etiquetas