Detenido en Murcia por agredir a su mujer con un machete y huir con su hijo menor de edad

La Policía Local de Murcia ha detenido a un individuo por agredir a su mujer golpeándole con la hoja de un machete en el brazo y, a continuación, huir con el hijo menor de edad que ambos tiene en común, según fuentes del citado Cuerpo consultadas por Europa Press.
El suceso tuvo lugar este jueves a las 22.45 horas, cuando la Sala 092 envió a una unidad de la Policía Local a la pedanía de Javalí Viejo, donde una mujer había sido agredida por su esposo, según una llamada telefónica.
Una vez en el lugar, la unidad policial fue requerida por la víctima que informó a los agentes que había discutido con su esposo por la mañana en el domicilio conyugal. La mujer se había marchado por miedo a casa de una amiga, donde se había presentado su esposo esgrimiendo un machete, amenazándola de muerte y golpeándole con la hoja en el brazo. A continuación, el individuo cogió al hijo de ambos, de nueve años, y se marchó con él en su vehículo.
Los agentes comunicaron al resto de unidades policiales las características del agresor, siendo localizado por una patrulla circulando por la avenida Ciudad de Almería.
Los agentes interceptaron al individuo y encontraron en el interior del automóvil a su hijo, que llorando indicó que quería irse con su madre. Además, el hombre portaba junto al freno de mano un machete en una funda y un cuchillo de cocina.
Por todo ello, la Policía Local procedió a su detención y traslado a Comisaría de Distrito del Carmen donde se instruyeron diligencias por violencia de género, quedando el menor bajo la custodia de su madre.
