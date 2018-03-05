Público
Detenidos varios miembros de la banda Dominican Don't Play por el asesinato de un joven en el barrio madrileño de Carabanchel

Los vecinos alertaron a la Policía de que se estaba produciendo una reyerta y escucharon la detonación de un arma. Cuando llegó el SAMUR, solo pudo certificar la muerte del joven de 19 años.

Una ambulancia y una patrulla de Policía frente al portal donde se produjo el asesinato de un joven de 19 años en Carabanchel.

La Policía Nacional tomará declaración en las próximas horas a los cuatro detenidos por el presunto asesinato de un joven de 19 años tras dispararle con un arma de fuego tras una riña ayer en el distrito madrileño de Carabanchel y entre los arrestados hay miembros de la banda latina Dominican Don't Play.

Según han explicado a Europa Press desde la Jefatura Superior de Policía, tres de los detenidos son de origen dominicano y otro de nacionalidad española.

Los vecinos alertaron a la Policía de que se estaba produciendo una reyerta en la avenida de Abrantes (Madrid) y escucharon la detonación del arma. Cuando los agentes se personaron en la zona encontraron al joven tendido en el descansillo del piso inferior al que ocurrió la pelea.

Ahora, se tomará declaración a los detenidos a lo largo de la jornada y la investigación que lleva el Grupo de Homicidios de Policía Nacional tratará de esclarecer las causas que motivaron la pelea.

Según indicó un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid, un agente de Policía Nacional y otro Municipal a su llegada comenzaron las tareas de reanimación cardiopulmonar ya que la víctima estaba en parada cardiorespiratoria y presentaba una herida en el hemitórax derecho. Al llegar al lugar Samur-Protección Civil solo pudo confirmar el fallecimiento. Un psicólogo tuvo que atender a una vecina que estaba muy nerviosa ante lo sucedido.

