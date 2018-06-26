Público
Aquarius Un juzgado de Valencia descarta agresiones sexuales a 25 menores a bordo del Aquarius

El juez ha archivado las diligencias que se abrieron tras el reconocimiento médico de las niñas en los hospitales valencianos tras el desembarco

Migrantes en el interior del Aquarius. - AFP

El Juzgado de Instrucción 18 de Valencia, en funciones de guardia el fin de semana en que arribó el barco de rescate Aquarius, ha archivado las diligencias abiertas para investigar si 25 menores que viajaban en el barco habían sido víctimas de agresiones sexuales durante la travesía.

La decisión la ha adoptado el juzgado después de que los forenses del Instituto de Medicina Legal, que entrevistaron y evaluaron a las menores en los distintos hospitales en los que estaban siendo atendidas, descartaran que hubieran sufrido algún tipo de abuso o agresión, han informado fuentes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana.

La intervención del Juzgado se produjo "después que el hospital u hospitales de la capital donde fueron trasladadas las niñas" tras desembarcar el pasado 17 de junio activaran el protocolo de actuación sanitaria y trasladaran al Juzgado sus sospechas.

El Juzgado abrió entonces diligencias previas, envió a tres forenses a examinar a las supuestas víctimas y, tras recibir los informes que descartan indicios de delito, ha procedido al archivo de todas las diligencias.

