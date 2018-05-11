Público
Público

LGTBI Los primeros galardones Rainbow contra la LGBTfobia premian a 'Los Javis', el padre Ángel y Esteban Ibarra

El Observatorio Español contra la LGBTfobia y Colegas-Confederación LGBT Española concede este galardón a aquellos que han demostrado su compromisos con los derechos LGBTI.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Y Los Javis conquistaron a Pablo Motos así

Y Los Javis conquistaron a Pablo Motos así

'Los Javis', el padre Ángel y el presidente del Movimiento contra la Intolerancia, Esteban Ibarra, son los galardonados de la primera edición de los premios Rainbow que concede el Observatorio Español contra la LGBTfobia y Colegas-Confederación LGBT Española a aquellos que han demostrado su compromisos con los derechos LGBTI.

En un comunicado, Colegas ha señalado que estos premios sirven también de conmemoración al "Mes de Lucha contra la Homofobia, Bifobia y Transfobia".

Los galardonados han sido los cineastas Javier Calvo y Javier Ambrossi ( conocidos como 'Los Javis'), "por sus continuas declaraciones en contra de la LGBTfobia y en contra del acoso escolar por motivos de orientación sexual e identidad de género".

El jurado también ha destacado la labor del padre Ángel, "por emplear siempre un lenguaje cristalino, sin ambigüedades y sin prejuicios hacia el acogimiento real de la comunidad LGBTI y sus familias" y de Esteban Ibarra, por "ser un pionero y un gran referente no sólo en España sino también en Europa de la lucha contra la discriminación y la intolerancia".

También han premiado a la Unidad de Gestión de la Diversidad de la Policía Municipal de Madrid, "por el buen trabajo que están realizando en los incidentes de odio y discriminación" y a LGTBIPol (Asociación policial por la visibilidad de la diversidad sexual, de género y la igualdad), "por los aires frescos de modernización y de inclusión de la diversidad en las fuerzas policiales".

Manuel Ródenas, coordinador del Programa LGTBI de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha sido premiado por su "larga trayectoria en la lucha contra la discriminación y el odio por orientación sexual e identidad/expresión de género".

Etiquetas