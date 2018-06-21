¿Por qué a los animales se están haciendo cada vez más nocturnos? 

Un estudio de Science reveló este jueves que muchos mamíferos diurnos buscan evitar a los humanos y por ello están más activos durante la noche cuando tienen menos posibilidades de encontrarse con ellos.
La publicación señala que ese cambio de comportamiento para evitar así riesgos con los humanos puede tener efectos profundos en la fisiología y su salud, afectando la demografía y alterando las cadenas alimentarias.
Un equipo de investigadores de la Universidad de California-Berkeley (EE.UU.) realizó 76 estudios de 62 especies de todos los continentes para entender mejor el impacto de los humanos en la actividad diaria de los mamíferos.
Para ello emplearon sistemas como el GPS o cámaras activadas por movimiento y los expertos usaron los datos para comparar la actividad nocturna de cada especie durante los periodos con mayor y menor actividad "molesta" (caza, senderismo o agricultura, entre otras actividades).
Human activity is turning animals into creatures of the night: https://t.co/4rtUeTIGrh— News from Science (@NewsfromScience) 14 de junio de 2018
Los resultados mostraron que los altos niveles de molestia humana provocaron que la actividad nocturna de los mamíferos aumentara en un factor de 1,36.
"Con el tiempo, las molestias a largo plazo pueden traducirse en menor salud, menor supervivencia juvenil o una tasas de reproducción más bajas, con las consecuencias negativas a nivel de población" de esas especies, indica en un artículo que acompaña al estudio Ana Benítez-López de la Universidad holandesa de Radboud.
