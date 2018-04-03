Público
Muere un niño al caer desde la terraza de un segundo piso en Málaga

El fallecimiento del pequeño, de cinco años, tuvo lugar en la calle Camino del Pato, situada en la zona de Santa Paula

Un niño de cinco años ha muerto esta tarde al precipitarse desde la terraza de un segundo piso en Málaga, según han informado hoy fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Los hechos han sucedido a las 14.30 horas en la zona de Santa Paula, en la calle Camino del Pato, hasta donde se han trasladado rápidamente efectivos de la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), y de la Policía Nacional y Local.

La Unidad Médica ha confirmado el fallecimiento del menor, sin que por el momento hayan trascendido más detalles de las circunstancias de este suceso.

Asimismo, se ha solicitado la actuación del Grupo de Intervención en Emergencias y Desastres (GIPED) del Colegio Oficial de Psicología para la atención de los familiares. 

