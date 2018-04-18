Mueren un matrimonio y su hijo en su casa de Olite en un posible caso de parricidio

Un matrimonio y su hijo han muerto en la localidad navarra de Olite en un incidente que está siendo investigado por la Policía Foral como un posible parricidio o caso de violencia familiar.
Según han informado fuentes del Gobierno foral, el suceso ha tenido lugar sobre las 18.04 horas en la calle Tafalla de la localidad navarra, el domicilio familiar donde han muerto "de forma violenta" el padre y el hijo, éste último al parecer tras quitarse la vida. La madre, que había sido evacuada en el helicóptero medicalizado del SOS-Navarra al Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra, con pronóstico muy grave, ha fallecido también, según ha confirmado posteriormente la Policía Foral.
Hasta el lugar se han dirigido patrullas de la Policía foral de Tafalla (seguridad ciudadana y Policía Judicial) y Pamplona (Delitos contra las Personas, División de Intervención), que investigan causas, dinámica y circunstancias a las órdenes del juzgado de guardia de Tafalla.
También, la sala de gestión de emergencias de SOS Navarra ha movilizado, además del helicóptero del Gobierno de Navarra, a los equipos médicos de guardia de Tafalla y de Olite, y dos ambulancias.
(Habrá ampliación)
