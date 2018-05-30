Público
Palma de Mallorca La Policía investiga una presunta agresión a un menor en una guardería de Palma

Una vecina grabó el momento en el que una cuidadora arroja violentamente a un menor y lo tira al suelo.

Captura del vídeo difundido por las redes sociales

La Policía Nacional investiga un caso de presunto maltrato sufrido por un niño en una guardería de Palma de Mallorca, tras la difusión de un vídeo a través de las redes sociales que ha provocado una enorme indignación. 

En la grabación se observa cómo una de las cuidadoras de la guardería agarra violentamente a un menor por la ropa y lo tira al suelo. La mujer se sienta en unas escaleras, mientras el menor llora en el suelo. 

La escena fue grabada por una vecina desde una ventana de un piso próximo a la guardería. La autora del vídeo, que captó y difundió las imágenes, explica en el mismo que los pequeños han estado llorando "desde las nueve de la mañana" y añade: "la tía, ahí, con los auriculares, claro que sí. La tía, ahí, con los auriculares puestos, con el móvil, así lleva una hora, una hora de reloj".

