La Policía impide que las estatuas humanas se alcen en Sol e insta a los mimos a identificarse

La algarabía habitual de la Puerta del Sol no pasa por su mejor momento. Si de un tiempo a esta parte el kilómetro 0 parecía haberse convertido en una suerte de parque temático, lo cierto es que desde hace dos semanas la Policía Municipal está procurando que el número de espontáneos descienda en la medida de los posible.
Todo ello después de que la indignación por parte de los vecinos haya ido en aumento ante la vorágine de estatuas vivientes y demás transeúntes ataviados de Teletubbie o Winnie de Pooh. Pues bien, su tiempo ha terminado. El concejal de Centro, Jorge García Castaño, solicitó el pasado mes de mayo a la Policía diseñar un plan para dignificar la Puerta del Sol y la Plaza Mayor.
Siempre con delicadeza y comprensión las fuerzas del orden están impidiendo que estas personas realicen este tipo de actividades en las plazas. El Cuerpo se apoya para llevar a cabo estas medidas, en primer lugar, en el Plan de Prevención y Protección Antiterrorista, ya que España continúa en alerta 4.
