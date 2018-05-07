Público
Público

Prisión sin fianza para el detenido por el asesinato de una mujer en un tiroteo

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha (TSJCM) ha informado que se le imputa un delito de asesinato en grado de tentativa, ya que el hijo de la fallecida también resultó herido.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha, con sede en Albacete. / Maps

Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha. / Maps

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 5 de Illescas (Toledo) ha decretado prisión comunicada y sin fianza para el detenido por la muerte de una mujer en un tiroteo en Las Ventas de Retamosa (Toledo), por un presunto delito de asesinato consumado.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha (TSJCM) ha informado en un comunicado de que al detenido, R.R.A., también se le imputa un delito de asesinato en grado de tentativa, ya que el hijo de la fallecida también resultó herido; por un delito de tenencia ilícita de armas y por un delito de robo de vehículo a motor.

El procedimiento, que está bajo secreto de sumario, continúa instruyéndose en sede judicial.

Los hechos ocurrieron el viernes 4 de mayo sobre las 8.45 horas, cuando la mujer, M.M.A. y su hijo, de 12 años, estaban dentro de un vehículo y recibieron varios disparos. A consecuencia de los disparos, la mujer falleció y el menor resultó herido y fue trasladado al Hospital Virgen de la Salud de Toledo, donde permanece ingresado. 

Ese mismo día por la tarde, el ahora encarcelado fue arrestado después de haber sufrido un accidente en la A-3, tras el cual dejó el coche en el lugar y salió huyendo. Precisamente, la Guardia Civil lo encontró en Requena (Valencia) cuando iba a coger un autobús con destino a Barcelona.

Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han apuntado la posibilidad de que el sospechoso pueda tratarse de un sicario.

Etiquetas