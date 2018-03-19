Público
Proactiva Open Arms cree que retener su barco persigue eliminar a las ONG del Mediterráneo

El fundador y director de la organización explica que su barco ha quedado retenido en Italia porque se acusa a la organización de desobediencia, pero ha advertido de que el motivo no importa.

El fundador y director de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, Oscar Camps, junto a la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. EUROPA PRESS

El fundador y director de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, Oscar Camps, ha explicado este lunes que su barco ha quedado retenido en Italia porque se acusa a la organización de desobediencia, pero ha advertido de que el motivo no importa, sino que la actuación responde a la voluntad de eliminar del Mediterráneo las ONG que rescatan a inmigrantes del mar.

"Nos podrían haber acusado de desobediencia, o nos podrían haber acusado de cualquier cosa", ha asegurado Camps, que ha explicado en rueda de prensa que hay tres personas encausadas -el capitán del barco, el jefe de misión y el coordinador-, y que se enfrentan a penas de prisión de entre cuatro y siete años, según él.

Lo ha explicado junto a la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, al cantante Joan Manuel Serrat y al periodista Jordi Évole, después de que su barco insignia fuera retenido preventivamente el domingo en Italia -en el puerto de Pozzallo, en Sicilia-, donde se les ha acusado de asociación criminal y de fomentar la inmigración ilegal por desobedecer a los autodenominados guardacostas libios.

