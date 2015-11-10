Público
Un profesor de inglés se enfrenta a 66 años de cárcel por abusar de 11 niños

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid inicia el juicio contra M.W.R., un docente estadounidense que trabajaba en un colegio de Madrid.

El colegio Base, en el que trabajaba el acusado.

MADRID. -La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid inicia hoy el juicio contra un profesor de inglés estadounidense por once delitos de abusos sexuales a alumnos suyos menores de edad en un colegio de Madrid, hechos por lo que se enfrenta a una pena de 66 años de prisión e inhabilitación docente por el mismo tiempo.

Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) han informado de que la vista oral que se celebrará desde hoy hasta el viernes en la Sección Tercera contra el acusado M.W.R. podría realizarse a puerta cerrada.

Según las conclusiones preliminares del Ministerio Público, "el procesado, aprovechando su condición de profesor de la asignatura de inglés en tercero de infantil en el Colegio Base, con la intención de satisfacer sus deseos sexuales, hacía objeto de tocamientos en las zonas genitales a sus alumnos en el interior de las aulas y dentro del horario lectivo".

Añade que "llevaba a cabo estos actos disfrazando siempre su actuación con juegos interactivos entre él y los alumnos y sentaba a los menores en sus rodillas, tocándoles una veces por encima de la ropa y otras por debajo".

