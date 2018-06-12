L'Ametlla del Vallès permitirá la práctica del toples en las piscinas de Can Camp y Ca l'Arenys, después de que el 60,9 % de las mujeres que han participado en la consulta sobre esta práctica se haya decantado por esa opción.
Hasta el día 10 de junio, un total de 379 mujeres mayores de 16 años y empadronadas en L'Ametlla del Vallès han participado en la consulta propuesta por el área de participación del Ayuntamiento. De estas mujeres, 231 (60,9 %) han votado a favor del toples, mientras que 148 (39,1 %) han votado en contra.
Dado que, tal y como se comprometió el equipo de gobierno, los resultados de este proceso participativo son vinculantes, inmediatamente se iniciará el procedimiento para cambiar la normativa de las piscinas del pueblo.
La concejala de Participación, Dolores Ferrer, se ha mostrado hoy "muy satisfecha de haber hecho la consulta, sobre todo por la alta participación que ha tenido", y por "haber podido dar voz a la ciudadanía y aplicar la voluntad de la mayoría".
La decisión de iniciar este proceso participativo es fruto de un compromiso político que el equipo de gobierno adoptó tras la controversia generada el último verano, y tras consultarlo con el Observatorio de Igualdad de Género de la Generalitat de Catalunya, organismo que aconsejó que las personas consultadas fueran las afectadas
