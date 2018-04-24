Un menor de 14 años ha fallecido, y otros tres han resultado heridos en un accidente de tráfico en el municipio pacense Villar del Rey. Uno de los heridos, de 15 años de edad, conducía el vehículo que ha volcado en un camino de tierra a dos kilómetros de la localidad, por causas que aún se desconocen.
El joven ha fallecido viajaba en el asiento trasero del turismo junto a otro joven de 15 años. Los otros dos, de idéntica edad, ocupaban los dos asientos delanteros. Uno de los menores sufre fracturas de mandíbula y clavícula y ha sido operado en el Hospital Infanta Cristina de Badajoz. Los dos restantes presentan han resultado heridos, de menor gravedad, por diversas contusiones, aunque también se encuentran en el centro hospitalario.
Estos cuatro jóvenes, todos ellos vecinos de esta localidad pacense, viajaban en un turismo que por causas aún no especificadas se ha salido de la vía de circulación.
El copiloto grabó un vídeo, en el que se ve cómo el coche, un Peugeot 205 blanco, circula por la población y por el camino de tierra. Lo subió a las redes sociales poco antes del siniestro.
Según la Guardia Civil de Tráfico, todos los cinturones de seguridad del coche estaban recogidos, si bien el conductor, de 15 años y, por tanto, sin ningún tipo de licencia para la conducción, ha manifestado que se soltaron en el momento del accidente.
Hasta el lugar del suceso al sur del término municipal de Villar del Rey, se ha desplazado un helicóptero sanitario, efectivos sanitarios del Centro de Salud de Alburquerque y de Cruz Roja, así como agentes de la Guardia Civil.
Tanto el joven fallecido como los heridos son alumnos del IES "Sierra de San Pedro", ubicado en la localidad de La Roca de la Sierra, a unos 14 kilómetros de Villar del Rey.
