Plagas de Egipto Iglesias da una lección sobre la Biblia a un diputado del PP

Durante su discurso en el pleno monográfico sobre las pensiones, Pablo Iglesias se ha referido a las diez plagas de Egipto para evidenciar la crítica habitual de los conservadores hacia los gobiernos del cambio: "Dice que nuestras propuestas no le gustan y que si nosotros gobernáramos llegarían las diez plagas de Egipto, pero en los ayuntamientos donde nosotros gobernamos se genera superávit".

Tras estas palabras, el diputado del PP por Ciudad Real J.A. Martin Toledano ha afeado al secretario de Podemos en Twitter y le ha acusado de no saber contar. "Fijaros cómo se le dan las cuentas a Pablo Iglesias que habla de las 10 plagas de Egipto cuando fueron 7!!! Si no sabe ni contar hasta el 10 va a garantizar las pensiones?", le ha reprochado.

Pero, ¿cuántas fueron las calamidades que sufrieron los egipcios? Según el Éxodo del Antiguo Testamento fueron diez las plagas. Y es lo que Iglesias le ha respondido. "Tiene usted que volver a tomar clases de religión", ha añadido.

El diputado ha reconocido su error y se ha disculpado. "Te honra reconocerlo. Cualquiera nos podemos equivocar. Saludos", ha contestado el líder de Podemos.

