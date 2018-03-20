El próximo 26 de abril se estrenará en los cines Avengers: Infinity War. El largometraje superará las dos horas y media de duración y promete poner en pantalla a casi todos los personajes del universo de Marvel. Tanto que ha sido definida por el estudio como “The most ambitious crossover event in history” (La mezcla de personajes más ambiciosa de la historia).

Sin embargo, los tuiteros no creen que esa frase sea realista y se han lanzado a descubrir cuál es realmente el ‘crossover’ más loco de la historia:

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'.

Me: pic.twitter.com/uJOO04mp69 — laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTtXaOXkSu — Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/IMmAo9aZtb — Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” pic.twitter.com/wUEt3NT9cX — Riau (@xaviconde) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l — J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) 19 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/aGBycXwuRE — Erofernin ???? (@Erofernin) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/4d79KO7lNs — Tim Smith (@GasheadAu) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/6hzYUBSQhZ — Hansen. (@cometelasopa) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history' Me: pic.twitter.com/JHSPjeESzM — Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/ly8o0i1thR — Javier Durán (@tortondo) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'.

Me: pic.twitter.com/slNXDp7QEX — Armuño Re Piola (@Armunho) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history“.

Me: pic.twitter.com/c8a8XmG6cO — Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/dR3BrLS6eT — fcv (@cvfidel77) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/SajQPoYznY — Armando el pollo (@Arma_pollo) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history' Me: pic.twitter.com/myiV90pB8B — El Jueves (@eljueves) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/GYGdepW6be — Javier Durán (@tortondo) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/sa8CxRxDqY — Armuño Re Piola (@Armunho) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'. Me: pic.twitter.com/qU1176s2oc — Pijortera (@LaPijortera) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” pic.twitter.com/RnHtnN31Hc — Osmosis Nin (@FdoMiguel) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history' Me: pic.twitter.com/3AiLm1QS87 — Guti (@David_Guti) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/Hgw01NyY7e — Galleto Fontanedo (@Coponnnn) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/IC8Zrmmqdo — Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/OC0YKf77PV — Armuño Re Piola (@Armunho) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/uP3OJQ6NvV — Armuño Re Piola (@Armunho) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/gpn8Smfun8 — KovskayA (@Kovskayax) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/2KnbcMBkDE — El del Teto (@eldelteto) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/sPJHoPDZZv — Pere Tubert Juhé, PhD (@drtubert) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/vOhRx33qWb — Guillem Vivó i Aznar (@guillemvivo) 20 de marzo de 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history“.

Me: pic.twitter.com/i6sf1yq8gJ — Javier Durán (@tortondo) 20 de marzo de 2018