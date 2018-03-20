Diario Público
Memes ¿Es la última película de Marvel el 'crossover' más loco de la historia? Los tuiteros opinan que no

El próximo 26 de abril se estrenará en los cines Avengers: Infinity War. El largometraje superará las dos horas y media de duración y promete poner en pantalla a casi todos los personajes del universo de Marvel. Tanto que ha sido definida por el estudio como “The most ambitious crossover event in history” (La mezcla de personajes más ambiciosa de la historia).

Sin embargo, los tuiteros no creen que esa frase sea realista y se han lanzado a descubrir cuál es realmente el ‘crossover’ más loco de la historia:

