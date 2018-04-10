Cuando el Louvre te parece “cutre”: las opiniones más cuñadas sobre museos en TripAdvisor

Nadie puede negar que a la sociedad en general le encanta dársela de experta y hablar de cosas que apenas conoce como si se hubiera sacado un doctorado. Si a esto le sumas el modelo web de algunas plataformas donde puedes añadir comentarios con opiniones, el resultado es un 'cuñadismo' de manual.
Un hilo de Twitter del perfil @elbarroquista enlaza opiniones sobre museos sacadas de la web de viajes TripAdvisor. La cuenta, cuyo contenido se centra en el arte y su historia, recoge respuestas realmente vergonzosas sobre obras emblemáticas como la Mona Lisa, el David de Miguel Ángel o las Pirámides de Egipto.
De este modo, muestra lo mucho que nos gusta opinar dejando perlas que no tienen desperdicio. Desde que te molesta que haya mucha más gente que también quiere ver ese museo, hasta que el Louvre te parece "cutre":
#HisteriaDelArte Special TripAdvisor Edition
Porque no hay nada como la Web 3.0 combinada con lo mucho que nos gusta rajar y dar opiniones como si fuésemos expertos en las cosas para dar lugar a cosas maravillosas.
¿Queréis alucinar?
HILO
???? pic.twitter.com/1a5Si4L3X5
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 7 de abril de 2018
#HisteriaDelArte cuando el museo te parece "el mejor del mundo" (casi ná) pero le pones una estrella porque:
A) Te molesta que haya mucha más gente que también quiere verlo.
B) Te molesta que el personal tenga vida y quiera cerrar a la hora. pic.twitter.com/gE3LMr4Xow
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 7 de abril de 2018
#HisteriaDelArte cuando el Museo del Louvre te parece "cutre".
Y le pones una estrella, principalmente, por el mal comportamiento de los visitantes y por "el servicio". pic.twitter.com/rYxeD7mkXc
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 7 de abril de 2018
#HisteriaDelArte es "la Monita Lisa" [sic] pic.twitter.com/Ps1YY3YW3p
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 7 de abril de 2018
La catedral de Notre Dame de París no mola porque, cuando subes al tejado, hay vallas para evitar que la gente se caiga o arroje objetos desde arriba.
Y claro, con las vallas no puedes sacar fotos chulas.
Así que mejor no vayas.#HisteriaDelArte Nivel Instagram Is My Life pic.twitter.com/J6DFrP1ocj
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 7 de abril de 2018
Las pirámides de Egipto molarían un montón si estuviesen en mi país.
Es que a quién se le ocurre ponerlas en Egipto...#HisteriaDelArte Nivel "Yo No Soy Racista Pero..." pic.twitter.com/m5QBuXq4Me
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 8 de abril de 2018
¿El Reina Sofía?
Politizado. Sólo se salva el Guernica y Goya.
(Cuando le expliquen el Guernica, sólo salvará a Goya)#HisteriaDelArte Nivel Gente Que Sale Muy Calentita De Casa pic.twitter.com/1yQAv9snLz
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 8 de abril de 2018
Para terminar por hoy (porque los Barroquistas somos de dormir 8 horas), os dejo con una verdadera Obra Maestra de TripAdvisor.#HisteriaDelArte Nivel Catedrático Honoris Causa
Por favor. Coged una taza de café, té o chocolate. Y disfrutad. pic.twitter.com/p0bOk3hpwx
— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 8 de abril de 2018
