Cuando el Louvre te parece “cutre”: las opiniones más cuñadas sobre museos en TripAdvisor

Nadie puede negar que a la sociedad en general le encanta dársela de experta y hablar de cosas que apenas conoce como si se hubiera sacado un doctorado. Si a esto le sumas el modelo web de algunas plataformas donde puedes añadir comentarios con opiniones, el resultado es un 'cuñadismo' de manual.

Un hilo de Twitter del perfil @elbarroquista enlaza opiniones sobre museos sacadas de la web de viajes TripAdvisor. La cuenta, cuyo contenido se centra en el arte y su historia, recoge respuestas realmente vergonzosas sobre obras emblemáticas como la Mona Lisa, el David de Miguel Ángel o las Pirámides de Egipto.

De este modo, muestra lo mucho que nos gusta opinar dejando perlas que no tienen desperdicio. Desde que te molesta que haya mucha más gente que también quiere ver ese museo, hasta que el Louvre te parece "cutre":

Porque no hay nada como la Web 3.0 combinada con lo mucho que nos gusta rajar y dar opiniones como si fuésemos expertos en las cosas para dar lugar a cosas maravillosas.

La catedral de Notre Dame de París no mola porque, cuando subes al tejado, hay vallas para evitar que la gente se caiga o arroje objetos desde arriba.

Y claro, con las vallas no puedes sacar fotos chulas.

Así que mejor no vayas.#HisteriaDelArte Nivel Instagram Is My Life pic.twitter.com/J6DFrP1ocj

— El Barroquista (@elbarroquista) 7 de abril de 2018