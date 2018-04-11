La web del Congreso blanquea el franquismo. En vez de calificarlo como Dictadura Franquista, igual que hace con el período autoritario de Primo de Rivera, lo denomina Cortes Españolas. A la Segunda República Española, al menos, no le han cambiado el nombre.
Cortes Españolas: Así define la web del Congreso la dictadura de Franco https://t.co/TgqqJnBwhM pic.twitter.com/jFO8Qg8y0b
— Las Mañanas Cuatro (@mananascuatro) 11 de abril de 2018
Desde que Las Mañanas de Cuatro se hizo eco de la operación WiPP Express (aunque quizás habría que calificarla de operación Colón), los tuiteros han reaccionado al blanqueamiento con negrura.
Para referirse al criminal Franco, la web del Congreso recurre a eufemismos como “general“ o “Jefe del Estado”. Después de la “dictadura de Primo de Rivera” y la “II República Española” lo que llega a continuación son las “Cortes Españolas, 1943-1977”. pic.twitter.com/ZjzMFa94Mu
— Movimiento Politico de Resistencia (@smolny7) 8 de abril de 2018
"Cortes Españolas" para definir lo que fue una Dictadura, "sublevación militar" para definir lo que fue un golpe de Estado contra un régimen legal y democrático. Una web pagada con dinero público cuyo autor se dedica a blanquear/dulcificar el franquismo. Qué vergüenza... pic.twitter.com/j00CXWuNBM
— Javier Berges (@javiejea20) 11 de abril de 2018
Yo leyendo “1943-1977 CORTES ESPAÑOLAS”
(Del ‘39 al ‘43 no aparece porque España estaba literalmente en un agujero negro) pic.twitter.com/2sbGWl1ykT
— mairéad (@haizearenzizua) 11 de abril de 2018
Atentos al hilo, donde el dictador se convierte en general:
ATENCIÓN AL BLANQUEO DEL FASCISMO EN LA WEB DEL CONGRESO
????Franco no fue un dictador, fue un General
????Desde 1943 a 1977 no hubo una dictadura, hubo "Cortes Españolas"
"Cualquier cosa para llamar a Franco, lo que sea menos lo que era, un dictador" @Ruiz_Noticias#TicTacM4 pic.twitter.com/JbYZWh94FX
— Subversivos_ (@subversivos_) 11 de abril de 2018
En la web del Congreso
-NI UNA VEZ se define a Franco como DICTADOR
-La Dictadura de Primo de Rivera SI, pero la de Franco NO
-Hizo un "levantamiento militar" NO un golpe de estado
-Los cuadros de Presidentes de las cortes fusilados o exiliados cuelgan al lado de los Franquistas pic.twitter.com/BIyJRcTZOe
— Subversivos_ (@subversivos_) 11 de abril de 2018
"Franco monto un régimen autoritario pero no totalitario"
José Mª Calleja: ¿Saben quien es el autor de la frase? del padre de anterior rector, el plagiador, de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos
¡Todos los caminos llevan a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos! @pardodevera#TicTacM4 pic.twitter.com/H5ZiMGhQZg
— Subversivos_ (@subversivos_) 11 de abril de 2018
Si no da crédito, échele un vistazo a la Guía del tuitero contra los tópicos de la dictadura.
