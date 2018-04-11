Diario Público
La web del Congreso blanquea el franquismo: no diga 'Dictadura de Franco', diga 'Cortes Españolas'

Por

La web del Congreso blanquea el franquismo. En vez de calificarlo como Dictadura Franquista, igual que hace con el período autoritario de Primo de Rivera, lo denomina Cortes Españolas. A la Segunda República Española, al menos, no le han cambiado el nombre.

Desde que Las Mañanas de Cuatro se hizo eco de la operación WiPP Express (aunque quizás habría que calificarla de operación Colón), los tuiteros han reaccionado al blanqueamiento con negrura.

Atentos al hilo, donde el dictador se convierte en general:

Si no da crédito, échele un vistazo a la Guía del tuitero contra los tópicos de la dictadura.

