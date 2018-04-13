Catalá, sobre Arabia Saudí, donde decapitan y persiguen a los gais: “A nosotros no nos haría gracia que nadie viniese a darnos lecciones”

“A nosotros mismos no nos haría mucha gracia que nadie viniese a darnos lecciones”. Son las palabras del ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, sobre los Derechos Humanos en Arabia Saudí. En concreto, el ministro respondía así este viernes a una pregunta de Carlos Alsina en Onda Cero sobre la posibilidad de que el Gobierno pida a este país una apertura hacia la democracia y el respeto a los Derechos Humanos. “Fíjese, muchas veces nos confundimos cuando creemos que en culturas muy diferentes a las nuestras el concepto de la democracia es universal. Sí pero con matices”, abundó Catalá.
Escuche el audio completo: minuto 16.00.
El príncipe heredero saudí Mohamed bin Salmán ha sido recibido esta semana en España con todos los honores ante la venta de armas a su régimen. El Gobierno prevé la construcción en España de cinco barcos de guerra por valor de unos 2.000 millones de euros.
Arabia Saudí es uno de los países menos transparentes del mundo. Numerosos informes denuncian torturas y discriminación a las mujeres y minorías y la persecución de los homosexuales. En 2017 Arabia Saudí ejecutó a 147 personas, muchos de ellos por decapitación según Amnistía Internacional. También se recurre a castigos físicos como la flagelación o la amputación de miembros para algunos delitos.
Pregunta @carlos__alsina al ministro de Justicia si pedirán a Arabia Saudí apertura en Derechos Humanos: “hay q ser respetuoso. A nosotros no nos gustaría q nos dijeran cómo hacer las cosas” ????
— Ana Pastor (@_anapastor_) 13 de abril de 2018
Muchos tuiteros han criticado las palabras del ministro y algunos han recordado la diferencia cuando desde el Gobierno critican con dureza al Gobierno de Venezuela:
Marca España pic.twitter.com/Iff3J5Gd0c
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) 13 de abril de 2018
España insta a Venezuela a convertirse en una democracia.
España dice que hay que ser respetuosos con el régimen criminal de Arabia Saudí. pic.twitter.com/XN4ikGDZrF
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) 13 de abril de 2018
Hoy la prensa española aparca su campaña diaria contra el Gobierno de Venezuela para dar mayor difusión a la visita del principe de Arabia Saudí.
Queda patente su honda preocupación por la democracia y los Derechos Humanos en todo el mundo. pic.twitter.com/muFqhRoMn9
— Jorge Cappa (@cappajorge) 13 de abril de 2018
Pero a Venezuela si les dicen como tienen que hacer las cosas ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
— Vidushi (@vidushi_i) 13 de abril de 2018
"El cliente siempre tiene la razón"
— Rubén???? (@RubnRojo) 13 de abril de 2018
Sin embargo, a Alemania sí se lo intentan decir...
— Octavio Traver (@OctavioTraver) 13 de abril de 2018
Venezuela sí, Cuba también. Arabia Saudí, ya tal...
— Diego (@eselmercaoamigo) 13 de abril de 2018
Claro, xq la vida de/a un ciudadano/a saudí vale menos q la de un/a español/a. Faltaría más????... No sea q sus trapicheos mercantilistas se les acaben. Así nos va????
— Roxana Nicula???? (@roxananicula) 13 de abril de 2018
Al presidente Maduro no le dicen lo mismo
— Andrés García ????☭ (@AndresG84) 13 de abril de 2018
