Catalá, sobre Arabia Saudí, donde decapitan y persiguen a los gais: “A nosotros no nos haría gracia que nadie viniese a darnos lecciones”

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, la ministra de Empleo Fátima Bañez, con el príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudí, Mohamed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.- Kiko Huesca (EFE)
“A nosotros mismos no nos haría mucha gracia que nadie viniese a darnos lecciones”. Son las palabras del ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, sobre los Derechos Humanos en Arabia Saudí. En concreto, el ministro respondía así este viernes a una pregunta de Carlos Alsina en Onda Cero sobre la posibilidad de que el Gobierno pida a este país una apertura hacia la democracia y el respeto a los Derechos Humanos. “Fíjese, muchas veces nos confundimos cuando creemos que en culturas muy diferentes a las nuestras el concepto de la democracia es universal. Sí pero con matices”, abundó Catalá.

El príncipe heredero saudí Mohamed bin Salmán ha sido recibido esta semana en España con todos los honores ante la venta de armas a su régimen. El Gobierno prevé la construcción en España de cinco barcos de guerra por valor de unos 2.000 millones de euros.

Arabia Saudí es uno de los países menos transparentes del mundo. Numerosos informes denuncian torturas y discriminación a las mujeres y minorías y la persecución de los homosexuales. En 2017 Arabia Saudí ejecutó a 147 personas, muchos de ellos por decapitación según Amnistía Internacional. También se recurre a castigos físicos como la flagelación o la amputación de miembros para algunos delitos.

Muchos tuiteros han criticado las palabras del ministro y algunos han recordado la diferencia cuando desde el Gobierno critican con dureza al Gobierno de Venezuela:

