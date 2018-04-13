No todos los héroes llevan capa: un joven fabrica prótesis de mano gratis a quien las necesite

¿La mayor motivación en la vida debería ser ayudar a los demás? Joaquín Vergara así lo cree. El joven argentino de 18 años se ha lanzado a fabricar prótesis de mano gratuitas para cualquier persona que lo necesite.
El día que entraron dos impresoras 3D por la puerta de su casa, él ya lo tenía claro: ayudaría a llevar una "nueva vida". Ahora Twitter es su mejor vía de comunicación: “así puedo llegar a más casos y las personas a las que les falta una mano se pueden poner en contacto conmigo”, cuenta a La Vanguardia.
Las prótesis son piezas totalmente funcionales que conectan la muñeca y los dedos, y, aunque no son del todo perfectas, el trabajo altruista de este joven puede cambiarte la vida.
Con mis impresoras 3d estoy fabricando protesis para personas que las necesitan SON TOTALMENTE GRATIS, espero que me puedan ayudar a difundir este video!
Cualquier duda contactarse conmigo por este medio. pic.twitter.com/HsDkOTibQS
— joaquin vergara (@joaquinvergar18) 3 de abril de 2018
La solidaridad traspasa fronteras cuando Joaquín recibe peticiones, estudia la imagen de la mano de la persona que solicita su ayuda y, si considera que es posible realizar la prótesis, se pone a trabajar en ella -eso sí, no quiere hacer falsas expectativas si considera que no podrá encargarse del trabajo-.
Gloria ha sido la afortunada que ha recibido la primera prótesis en 3D del joven argentino. Joaquín estudió su caso, lo aceptó y ha conseguido, después de 25 horas de trabajo que dedica a la producción de cada mano, entregar su primera obra.
Este nuevo "héroe" asegura que ha empezado algo grande y que hará todo lo posible para ayudar a cuantas personas soliciten su ayuda.
