Las redes aplauden la emotiva charla de un árbitro a los jugadores de un partido de fútbol alevín

El fútbol, deporte por excelencia en nuestro país, debería fundamentarse en el juego limpio y en el respeto por el rival. Esto considera también Javier Martínez, quien, con sus palabras de motivación previas a un partido de alevines en Murcia en el que ejercía como arbitro, reunió a técnicos y jugadores de los dos equipos para recordarles 'los buenos valores deportivos'.
Ideas como: "Me da igual quién vaya por arriba, quién vaya por abajo; estamos jugando un partido de aprendizaje", "sois compañeros del mismo deporte" o "nada de insultos y nada de tonterías" se pueden escuchar en el vídeo que ya circula por Twitter.
Esto ha pasado hoy en un partido de alevines. Ambos equipos se jugaban el liderato y el árbitro Javier Martínez Noguera ha dado esta brillante charla antes del inicio. Sin duda lo mejor del partido @ffrm_es #FútbolBase #ElRespetoGana #Valores pic.twitter.com/IWGmPbZ0bu
— Pipa (@PipaGozalbes) 14 de abril de 2018
Estas palabras han sido difundidas en Twitter alcanzando ya más de 5.000 retweets.
Javier siempre lo hace en todos los partidos, muchos árbitros, incluso profesionales deberían aprender también a hacerlo, es un gran profesional que me ha pitado en bastantes ocasiones ya y que siempre lo hace con muy buen ánimo y pasión. Un 10 para él.
— Javier Gallardo (@B4rd0k) 15 de abril de 2018
