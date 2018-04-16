Diario Público
Las redes aplauden la emotiva charla de un árbitro a los jugadores de un partido de fútbol alevín

Por

El fútbol, deporte por excelencia en nuestro país, debería fundamentarse en el juego limpio y en el respeto por el rival. Esto considera también Javier Martínez, quien, con sus palabras de motivación previas a un partido de alevines en Murcia en el que ejercía como arbitro, reunió a técnicos y jugadores de los dos equipos para recordarles 'los buenos valores deportivos'.

Ideas como: "Me da igual quién vaya por arriba, quién vaya por abajo; estamos jugando un partido de aprendizaje", "sois compañeros del mismo deporte" o "nada de insultos y nada de tonterías" se pueden escuchar en el vídeo que ya circula por Twitter.

Estas palabras han sido difundidas en Twitter alcanzando ya más de 5.000 retweets.

