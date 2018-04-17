Diario Público
El enternecedor momento en el que una gorila besa a su bebé recién nacido

Una gorila abraza y besa a su cría, que acaba de nacer en el zoológico Smithsonian de Washington DC, en Estados Unidos. Un vídeo que se ha hecho viral y ha enternecido a los usuarios de redes sociales.

La madre se llama Calaya y su hijo, Moke, que significa pequeño en lingala. Hacía nueve años que en el zoo no nacía un ejemplar de gorila occidental de llanura, una especie en peligro de extinción.

