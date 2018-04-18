“Muchas gracias por haberse interesado en nuestra oferta, agradeceríamos nos remitiese a la mayor brevedad […] fotos recientes de cuerpo entero en las que poder apreciar su apariencia físico” (sic). Así responde una empresa que oferta un puesto de trabajo a las mujeres interesadas, según ha denunciado la tuitera y periodista Ale de la Fuente en su cuenta @MicroFeministas.
“Preparaos para flipar con la ofertita de trabajo que me ha llegado”, anunciaba en su mensaje:
PREPARAOS PARA FLIPAR CON LA OFERTITA DE TRABAJO que me ha llegado. pic.twitter.com/4ecyHqLV8I
— MicroFeministas Ale♀♀ (@Relatofeminista) 17 de abril de 2018
Por si fuera poco según De la Fuente, mediante e-mails, siguieron insistiendo: “El perfil deseado es de una secretaria de dirección/Personal Assintant muy liberal, versátil y polivalente […] 3.200€ más incentivos según valía e implicación personal con el director (implica relaciones esporádicas)”.
La joven denuncia en una entrevista en El Español que ha recibido decenas de ofertas de este tipo. “Lo peor es que había más de 300 mujeres que se habían inscrito. Juegan con la necesidad de las chavalas jóvenes”, relata a ese medio.
Aunque @Microfeministas no especifica la empresa de la que recibió estos correos por miedo a ser denunciada, otras usuarias de Twitter han denunciado haber recibido los mismos mensajes y algunos apuntan que se publicitan en la web ‘Milanuncios’. Una tuitera se ha declarado "sorprendida pero acostumbrada":
Me llegó exactamente la misma oferta de trabajo y me he llevado 1 año y medio recibiendo mensajes de ellos donde me pedían citas por skype y en persona, un puto suplicio. Ten cuidado
— VICTORIA???? (@vickyespi_) 17 de abril de 2018
Sí, son los mismos. En milanuncios. A saber cuánto tiempo llevan haciéndolo y si algunas mujeres habrán caído, pobres...
— VICTORIA???? (@vickyespi_) 17 de abril de 2018
Muchas mujeres que necesitan un trabajo urgente... Me temo que estas personas juegan con la necesidad de las personas y por esto hay que despreciarlos, pero no culpar a las víctimas, nunca.
— pelirubia (@caricorrea_) 18 de abril de 2018
Y esto no se puede denunciar???
— María Morchón (@Morchi2301) 18 de abril de 2018
Sorprendida pero acostumbrada.
— Bebi (@srtabebi) 18 de abril de 2018
