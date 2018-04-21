El Ministerio de Interior ha tenido a bien recordarnos a través de Twitter qué se considera delito de terrorismo. De esta manera, la administración pública nos invita a "reflexionar sobre ello durante el fin de semana". Pero no se preocupen, podemos descansar tranquilos, ya que "la Guardia Civil y la Policía velarán por la seguridad de todos".
El tuit, como era de esperar, no ha pasado desapercibido para los tuiteros, pues lo califican de "amenazante" o "fuera de lugar". No obstante, algunos usuarios de esta red social sugieren al departamento que dirige Juan Ignacio Zoido que reflexione acerca del delito de prevaricación o que explique qué es la corrupción.
El Código Penal concreta qué se considera delito de #terrorismo. Compartimos una imagen por si alguien necesitara reflexionar sobre ello durante el fin de semana. El resto, a descansar, que la @guardiacivil y la @policia velan por la seguridad de todos. #FelizFinde pic.twitter.com/DZvEriCBo7
— Ministerio Interior (@interiorgob) 20 de abril de 2018
Deberíais empezar a familiarizaros un poco con el concepto del "efecto Streisand", que no paráis de recibír tortas a dos manos gracias a él.
La pitada de mañana también va a vuestra salud, sí.
— Sr. Lobo (@WinstnWolfe) 20 de abril de 2018
¿El próximo tuit lo podrían dedicar al delito de prevaricación? Es para un amigo. Besis ????
— Marieta de l'ull viu (@Marietadullviu) 20 de abril de 2018
Si me detienen que sepas que es por tu culpa...https://t.co/FXeRxezCfI
— El Zascómetro (@ZassCometro) 20 de abril de 2018
Por qué no cuelgas lo que es corrupción, tete?
— Tutánkabron (@MARIANOchipAJOY) 20 de abril de 2018
La ONU advierte que la definición que establece el Código Penal de terrorismo amenaza nuestras libertades, así como la Ley de Seguridad Ciudadana. Le dais unas vueltecicas a ello el fin de semana sobre la España de mierda que estáis dejando. https://t.co/62e9wnmogx
— Ni Estado ni moneda (@Reflex_volucion) 20 de abril de 2018
Gracias por la información, aquí os dejo otra por si no quereis hacer el ridiculo internacional como con el caso @KRLS! Salut i República #PrimaveraCatalana #FemRepública pic.twitter.com/2ZPtHmoVtI
— navarclinet (@DavidTorresPuig) 20 de abril de 2018
Todo lo que diga o aparezca en ese papel,pero en que cabeza entra las penas que están pidiendo para los chicos de ALSASUA?Como pueden pedir más años,que alguien que ha matado?Tipificar cómo terrorismo,simple vandalismo, peleas de bar(y más en el contexto festivo)DESPROPORCIONADA!
— Machupichu (@Machupi38665023) 20 de abril de 2018
