El Ministerio de Interior ha tenido a bien recordarnos a través de Twitter qué se considera delito de terrorismo. De esta manera, la administración pública nos invita a "reflexionar sobre ello durante el fin de semana". Pero no se preocupen, podemos descansar tranquilos, ya que "la Guardia Civil y la Policía velarán por la seguridad de todos".

El tuit, como era de esperar, no ha pasado desapercibido para los tuiteros, pues lo califican de "amenazante" o "fuera de lugar". No obstante, algunos usuarios de esta red social sugieren al departamento que dirige Juan Ignacio Zoido que reflexione acerca del delito de prevaricación o que explique qué es la corrupción.

