La prensa 'seria' El diario ‘La Razón’ logra colar el “procés” en su titular sobre la disolución de ETA

Por

Parecía difícil, pero lo han vuelto a conseguir. Sólo les faltó meter a Venezuela y Podemos de por medio, pero aún así es todo un logro. El diario La Razón ha mezclado hoy en su portada a la banda terrorista ETA con el ‘procés’ catalán.

A todo el ancho, el titular de apertura de este viernes en el diario dirigido por Francisco Marhuenda es el siguiente: “ETA se disuelve para iniciar el ‘procés’ en el País Vasco”.

Una portada que ha sido comentada en las redes sociales durante una jornada en la que se escenifica que ETA ya es parte del pasado:

