Parecía difícil, pero lo han vuelto a conseguir. Sólo les faltó meter a Venezuela y Podemos de por medio, pero aún así es todo un logro. El diario La Razón ha mezclado hoy en su portada a la banda terrorista ETA con el ‘procés’ catalán.
A todo el ancho, el titular de apertura de este viernes en el diario dirigido por Francisco Marhuenda es el siguiente: “ETA se disuelve para iniciar el ‘procés’ en el País Vasco”.
- Vamos a mezclar la ETA y el procès en la portada.
- No hay huevos.
- Olvidas que somos La Razón. pic.twitter.com/CrLCfFN9bH
— Dios (@diostuitero) 3 de mayo de 2018
Una portada que ha sido comentada en las redes sociales durante una jornada en la que se escenifica que ETA ya es parte del pasado:
La portada de La Razón hoy es una falta de sensibilidad y de respeto tremenda.
Menos mal que no es un chiste, que si no acabarían delante de un juez. #LaCafeteraAlFinSinETA pic.twitter.com/ou6caMGIxT
— Javi (@javihernandez94) 4 de mayo de 2018
¿Que ETA se ha disuelto? No os preocupéis, llega el "procés" vasco pic.twitter.com/gqOciLxC2h
— Alfonso Merlas (@AlfonsoMerlas) 4 de mayo de 2018
La Razón + ETA = procés ✅ pic.twitter.com/j8VQbMpixb
— No Se Podía Saber (@nosepodiasaber) 4 de mayo de 2018
- Marhuenda, faltan huevos a mezclar ETA y el procés en la portada.
- ¿Que faltan huevos? ¡Agárrame el cubata!#LaCafeteraAlFinSinETA pic.twitter.com/PSqpb5onZ2
— DoctorJekyll (@bicicletagris) 4 de mayo de 2018
-Como podemos relacionar lo de ETA y el terrorismo con los catalufos?
-Déjame a mí. pic.twitter.com/RTAl0mdySs
— Manuel García (@Candeliano) 4 de mayo de 2018
- ¿Cómo mezclar ETA y el "procés"? La Razón te lo enseña. https://t.co/CJKvgQkCUW
— Carlos Roger (@MrCharlioRoger) 4 de mayo de 2018
No pienses en un elefante, no pienses en un elefante, no pienses en un... PAM! Ahí está el elefante. Establecer marcos mentales donde ETA = Independentismo catalán es de una bajeza moral indescriptible. El periodismo digno agoniza #Procés #Catalunya #Periodismo #FinDeETA pic.twitter.com/a9IXRlnaVl
— Alexander García Galisteo (@AGGalisteo) 4 de mayo de 2018
La Razón, con un mal gusto enorme compara la lucha por la independencia catalana y vasca diciendo que ETA busca ahora su Procés. Muy desafortunada. pic.twitter.com/Efwg85p1AG
— Rubén López (@rubenlodi) 3 de mayo de 2018
Conjugar la situación en Cataluña con #ETA te da una portada muy lustrosa. Marhuenda no iba a dejar pasar esa oportunidad. #ETAdisolución pic.twitter.com/HQjuVZuQlA
— Pablo Gracia (@PabloGGPablo) 3 de mayo de 2018
Si llegan a meter Venezuela y Podemos en el mismo titular, lo bordan ...
— Javi46 (@Javi_J46) 4 de mayo de 2018
Alguns no només no troben positiva la notícia de la dissolució d'ETA, sinó que consideren que és pitjor seguir un 'procés' polític que practicar el terrorisme. "En ausencia de violencia se puede hablar de todo", deien... pic.twitter.com/4AuML3OeEx
— Toni Postius ???? (@antonipostius) 4 de mayo de 2018
— Jesús Pérez (@DsDLaGuancha) 4 de mayo de 2018
Relacionado:
-Fraga for president 2017: ‘La Razón’ publica la portada más loca de todos los tiempos
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
