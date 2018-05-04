Parecía difícil, pero lo han vuelto a conseguir. Sólo les faltó meter a Venezuela y Podemos de por medio, pero aún así es todo un logro. El diario La Razón ha mezclado hoy en su portada a la banda terrorista ETA con el ‘procés’ catalán.

A todo el ancho, el titular de apertura de este viernes en el diario dirigido por Francisco Marhuenda es el siguiente: “ETA se disuelve para iniciar el ‘procés’ en el País Vasco”.

- Vamos a mezclar la ETA y el procès en la portada. - No hay huevos. - Olvidas que somos La Razón. pic.twitter.com/CrLCfFN9bH

Una portada que ha sido comentada en las redes sociales durante una jornada en la que se escenifica que ETA ya es parte del pasado:

La portada de La Razón hoy es una falta de sensibilidad y de respeto tremenda. Menos mal que no es un chiste, que si no acabarían delante de un juez. #LaCafeteraAlFinSinETA pic.twitter.com/ou6caMGIxT

¿Que ETA se ha disuelto? No os preocupéis, llega el "procés" vasco pic.twitter.com/gqOciLxC2h

— No Se Podía Saber (@nosepodiasaber) 4 de mayo de 2018

No pienses en un elefante, no pienses en un elefante, no pienses en un... PAM! Ahí está el elefante. Establecer marcos mentales donde ETA = Independentismo catalán es de una bajeza moral indescriptible. El periodismo digno agoniza #Procés #Catalunya #Periodismo #FinDeETA pic.twitter.com/a9IXRlnaVl

— Alexander García Galisteo (@AGGalisteo) 4 de mayo de 2018