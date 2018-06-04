Los servicios de emergencia atendían a una mujer que acababa de ser atropellada por un tren en la estación italiana de Piacenza cuando a un joven —por llamarlo de alguna manera— se le ocurrió hacerse un selfie. De fondo, los médicos atendía a la herida, quien sufrió la amputación de una pierna.
La foto fue tomada el pasado 26 de mayo por el periodista Giorgio Lambri y publicada en el diario Libertà. Según la agencia Ansa y periódicos como Il Corriere della Sera, el joven podría sujetar el teléfono con un mano mientras hacía el signo de la victoria con la otra.
Posteriormente, fue abordado por la policía ferroviaria, quien lo obligó a dejar de hacer fotos y lo identificó. También ha analizado las imágenes, por si pudiesen ser constitutivas de delito.
El fotógrafo que captó la escena, desconcertado, escribió en su cuenta de Facebook: "Hemos perdido totalmente el sentido de la ética".
La actitud del joven también ha sido criticada en las redes sociales.
Foto Giorgio Lambri (La Libertà/Ansa). Donna investita da un treno nella stazione di Piacenza. Imbecille (con borsello) si fa un #selfie. Non ci sono speranze. pic.twitter.com/tJhwjDcste
— Antonello Piroso (@Apndp) 3 de junio de 2018
Se penso che l'idiota che si è fatto un selfie davanti alla donna soccorsa dopo essere stata investita da un treno ha il mio stesso diritto di voto, mi sale l'abolizione del suffragio universale. pic.twitter.com/x3pY5wHgM0
— Fabio (@Iperbole_) 3 de junio de 2018
