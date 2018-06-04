Diario Público
Twitter Un hombre se hace un selfie ante una mujer atropellada por un tren

Foto tomada en la estación de Piacenza por el periodista Giorgio Lambri y publicada en 'Libertà.
Foto tomada en la estación de Piacenza por el periodista Giorgio Lambri y publicada en 'Libertà.
Los servicios de emergencia atendían a una mujer que acababa de ser atropellada por un tren en la estación italiana de Piacenza cuando a un joven —por llamarlo de alguna manera— se le ocurrió hacerse un selfie. De fondo, los médicos atendía a la herida, quien sufrió la amputación de una pierna.

La foto fue tomada el pasado 26 de mayo por el periodista Giorgio Lambri y publicada en el diario Libertà. Según la agencia Ansa y periódicos como Il Corriere della Sera, el joven podría sujetar el teléfono con un mano mientras hacía el signo de la victoria con la otra.

Posteriormente, fue abordado por la policía ferroviaria, quien lo obligó a dejar de hacer fotos y lo identificó. También ha analizado las imágenes, por si pudiesen ser constitutivas de delito.

El fotógrafo que captó la escena, desconcertado, escribió en su cuenta de Facebook: "Hemos perdido totalmente el sentido de la ética".

La actitud del joven también ha sido criticada en las redes sociales.

