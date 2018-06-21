No, Camacho no debate de fútbol con Lequio y Matamoros: las cámaras cazan el plante a Telecinco

El partido de anoche de Irán contra España (0-1) dejó varios momentos sobre los que debatir. Por ejemplo, el juego empobrecido de la Roja, los parones cada dos por tres del equipo iraní o la voltereta de la que se han estado cachondeando los tuiteros en las últimas horas.

Por ello, tras el partido que se emitía en Telecinco, la cadena preparó una tertulia llamada 'Ahora, la Mundial' con conexión en directo Rusia-Madrid. A los narradores del partido en el estadio, Manu Carreño, José Antonio Camacho y Kiko Narváez, se sumarían desde plató los periodistas David Sánchez, Irene Junquera y Siro López y dos personajes célebres de la prensa rosa: Kiko Matamoros y el conde Lequio.

Estas incorporaciones sorprendieron a la audiencia, pero aún más a Camacho. El exseleccionador empezó por hacer aspavientos y a negar con la cabeza mientras se quitaba los auriculares. "No, no, no", decía Camacho negándose a debatir con semejantes expertos en fútbol —notese la ironía— y así lo han recogido las imágenes grabadas por un tuitero.