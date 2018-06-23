En un lugar en el sur de EEUU está teniendo lugar una de las medidas más crueles que puedan imaginarse: la separación de padres deportados y sus hijos, que han sido mostrados al mundo en el interior de jaulas. En la localidad de McAllen (Texas) se han separado a un total de 1.174 niños de sus padres desde que se anunció la nueva política a primeros de mayo por el fiscal general del Estado Jeff Sessions de separar a los niños de los adultos mientras se procesa su entrada en EEUU.
La noticia, que ha desvelado la xenofobia de Trump, ha dejado imágenes para la historia. Una de ellas, el reencuentro de una madre y un hijo de 7 años de Guatemala que fueron separados hace un mes por las políticas del presidente norteamericano.
La mujer denunció los hechos ante una corte federa y, finalmente, el Departamento de Justicia terminó dándole la razón. Así, madre e hijo pudieron fundirse en un abrazo sobrecogedor después de un largo tiempo sin verse por la injusticia de una medida política inhumana.
Lo MÁS BELLO que verán hoy
Madres e hijos que habían sido separados por política Tolerancia Cero de Trump se reúnen ????pic.twitter.com/I22kvWzFWm
— Peniley Ramírez (@penileyramirez) 22 de junio de 2018
La familia se alojará temporalmente en Texas hasta que se tramite su solicitud de asilo, según informó ABC News
