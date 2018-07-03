El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar se ha referido este martes a la neutralidad de RTVE a cuenta de la renovación del Consejo de Administración del ente público. En un momento de la entrevista con Carlos Alsina para Onda Cero, Aznar ha sufrido un ataque de amnesia al olvidar que él puso al frente de RTVE a un diputado del PP.
"¿Yo? ¿Ah, sí?", ha respondido sorprendido el presidente de la Fundación FAES. Tras la insistencia del locutor, Alsina ha tenido a bien recordarle el nombre del político: Fernando López-Amor, que "pasó de ser diputado del PP a director general de RTVE", ha señalado en el programa Más de uno.
Aznar, después de titubear —"bueno, pues, eh..."—, ha reconocido: "Yo no he dicho que TVE fuera neutral durante mi mandato". Asimismo, considera que "el concepto de neutralidad es un concepto un poquito...".
Y, por último, ha lamentado que su Gobierno podía haber hecho "otras cosas" con el ente público: "Deberíamos haber hecho otras cosas; podían haber sido liberalizadon o privatizados [alguna parte de los servicios de RTVE] ", ha zanjado.
Que dice Aznar que no recuerda haber puesto a un diputado del PP al frente de rtve. Buena pregunta de @carlos__alsina
— Ana Pastor (@_anapastor_) 3 de julio de 2018
En el Partido Popular siempre hemos apostado por una RTVE plural e independiente.
Desde la época de mi querido José María Aznar.#AznarEnOndaCero https://t.co/xNRyLyn3Z2
— MARIANO RAJOY FAKE (@marianofake) 3 de julio de 2018
- Alsina: “¿Diría usted que RTVE era un símbolo de neutralidad durante su etapa?”
- Aznar: “No”#AznarEnOndaCero
— Marta G. Aller (@GarciaAller) 3 de julio de 2018
Aznar, ahora mismo, en Onda Cero: «yo no digo que RTVE fuera neutral durante mi mandato… la neutralidad es un conceptoo… esto… mire, no la privatizamos porque ya habíamos privatizado demasiadas cosas…» ????
— Miguel Álvarez (@miguelenlared) 3 de julio de 2018
TV PÚBLICA, enésima lección de hipocresía: Aznar se ha "olvidado" de que puso al frente de RTVE a un diputado del PP.@cuartopoder →https://t.co/HuLvIPMO8l pic.twitter.com/4AedmncTGM
— Im-Pulso (@fsoriag) 3 de julio de 2018
Dice Aznar que no privatizo RTVE porque en 8 años no le dio tiempo a privatizar más, menos mal, porque éste hubiera vendido España a sus amiguetes, hay que exigir más empresas públicas y mejor gestionadas.
— Republicana. (@pepayos54) 3 de julio de 2018
Aznar no recuerda que nombró a un presidente de RTVE que estaba afiliado al Partido Popular.
En el @PPopular son unos golfos; pero golfos, golfos.#AznarEnOndaCero
— JESS (@ABJ6691) 3 de julio de 2018
Aznar, reconoce, llegó a plantearse privatizar #RTVE (todo el ente o parte de él). No tuvo tiempo, añade. Y parece que vio más provechoso 'privatizarlo' a su servicio. Sin ir más lejos, un diputado del PP, López Amor, pasó a ser director general. #AznarEnOndaCero @MasDeUno
— óscar sánchez-alonso (@osanchezalonso) 3 de julio de 2018
