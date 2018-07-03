Diario Público
RTVE El ataque de amnesia de Aznar cuando le preguntan por la neutralidad de RTVE en su mandato

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar se ha referido este martes a la neutralidad de RTVE a cuenta de la renovación del Consejo de Administración del ente público. En un momento de la entrevista con Carlos Alsina para Onda Cero, Aznar ha sufrido un ataque de amnesia al olvidar que él puso al frente de RTVE a un diputado del PP.

"¿Yo? ¿Ah, sí?", ha respondido sorprendido el presidente de la Fundación FAES. Tras la insistencia del locutor, Alsina ha tenido a bien recordarle el nombre del político: Fernando López-Amor, que "pasó de ser diputado del PP a director general de RTVE", ha señalado en el programa Más de uno.

Aznar, después de titubear —"bueno, pues, eh..."—, ha reconocido: "Yo no he dicho que TVE fuera neutral durante mi mandato". Asimismo, considera que "el concepto de neutralidad es un concepto un poquito...".

Y, por último, ha lamentado que su Gobierno podía haber hecho "otras cosas" con el ente público: "Deberíamos haber hecho otras cosas; podían haber sido liberalizadon o privatizados [alguna parte de los servicios de RTVE] ", ha zanjado.

