Tras un programa de televisión hay decenas de profesionales que nunca salen delante de las cámaras: técnicos, cámaras, productores, personal de gestión, de limpieza… Hoy una mujer ha puesto cara a todos ellos en el programa ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ de La Sexta.
Se trata de Amelia y trabaja en la limpieza en el programa presentado por Antonio García Ferreras. Ella ha protagonizado un divertido incidente al ‘colarse’ en las cámaras mientras realizaba su trabajo. Mientras Ferreras hablaba de las primarias del Partido Popular, Amelia apareció por detrás barriendo. En un instante se percató y, poniendo cara de circunstancia, salió de plano retrocediendo. La anécdota ha sido comentada en las redes y en el mismo programa. Varios trabajadores de la cadena lo han comentado en Twitter, destacando que Amelia es “de lo mejor que trabaja aquí”.
Esta mujer me representa cada vez que entro a Twitter pic.twitter.com/93bJNEFVMU
— Mamen Hidalgo (@Mamen_Hidalgo) 19 de julio de 2018
Amelia no puede ser más amable: siempre con una sonrisa! https://t.co/TM9imBs9BC
— Helena Resano (@helenaresano) 19 de julio de 2018
Sepan que Amelia es de lo mejor que trabaja aquí. https://t.co/jYqtpy1HKE
— Rodrigo Blázquez (@RodrigoBlazquez) 19 de julio de 2018
Es un auténtico amor de señora. Siempre con la sonrisa en la boca. #AmeliaEsLaCaña
— Fran Pomares (@FranPomares) 19 de julio de 2018
We ❤️Amelia y su Moonwalk.
— Inés García (@inesgcaballo) 19 de julio de 2018
Amelia, la invitada sorpresa de Ferreras hoy en Al Rojo Vivo ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/MOBB3dNp70
— Beatriz Correal (@BeatrizCorreal) 19 de julio de 2018
Momento "PERO ¿ESTO QUÉ ES?" pic.twitter.com/5h0LWSH1r7
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 19 de julio de 2018
