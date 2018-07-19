Diario Público
Diario Público

Televisión Amelia, la limpiadora que se coló en el directo de ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ y que se ha hecho viral

Por

Tras un programa de televisión hay decenas de profesionales que nunca salen delante de las cámaras: técnicos, cámaras, productores, personal de gestión, de limpieza… Hoy una mujer ha puesto cara a todos ellos en el programa ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ de La Sexta.

Se trata de Amelia y trabaja en la limpieza en el programa presentado por Antonio García Ferreras. Ella ha protagonizado un divertido incidente al ‘colarse’ en las cámaras mientras realizaba su trabajo. Mientras Ferreras hablaba de las primarias del Partido Popular, Amelia apareció por detrás barriendo. En un instante se percató y, poniendo cara de circunstancia, salió de plano retrocediendo. La anécdota ha sido comentada en las redes y en el mismo programa. Varios trabajadores de la cadena lo han comentado en Twitter, destacando que Amelia es “de lo mejor que trabaja aquí”.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo