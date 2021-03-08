El ajuste de plantilla en El Corte Inglés no afectará a los mayores de 50 años

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés comunicó este lunes a los sindicatos que los trabajadores de más de 50 años no se verán afectados por el plan de ajuste con el que la compañía reducirá su plantilla en hasta 3.500 trabajadores.
Así lo indicaron en un comunicado conjunto los sindicatos que forman la comisión negociadora (Fasga, Fetico, CCOO y UGT) tras haber celebrado este lunes la primera reunión con la empresa para negociar las condiciones en las que se realizará el plan de ajuste, en el que la voluntad de ambas partes es que los trabajadores que finalmente se vean afectados por el mismo se adhieran de forma voluntaria.
En dicha reunión, según los representantes de los trabajadores, la empresa les hizo entrega de un informe técnico y económico con carácter confidencial sobre las causas con las que El Corte Inglés justifica el plan de ajuste.
Asimismo, la compañía trasladó a los sindicatos que el plan de ajuste no afectará ni a los trabajadores mayores de 50 años, ni a los eventuales ni a quienes tienen contrato de relevo, ni tampoco a aquellos que trabajan días sueltos.
En concreto, según los sindicatos, El Corte Inglés explicó que no se trata "de un plan de rejuvenecimiento, ni de desvinculación, sino un proceso de reducción de plantilla y reorganización de la empresa", por lo que al no ser una jubilación anticipada, sino una finalización de vida laboral en El Corte Inglés, la empresa quiere garantizar que "los colectivos a proteger deben ser aquellos que tienen más difícil su integración en el mercado laboral".
De esta forma, aunque la intención es que el proceso se realice de forma voluntaria, los colectivos mencionados quedarán fuera del mismo.
Tras esta primera reunión, los sindicatos estudiarán el informe técnico trasladado por la empresa, por lo que ambas partes se emplazaron a continuar profundizando en próximas reuniones sobre las condiciones concretas económicas y sociales del ajuste.
En caso de que, tal y como trasladó la compañía a los sindicatos, el plan de ajuste alcance a entre 3.000 y 3.500 trabajadores, afectaría a entre el 5% y el 6% del total de los 63.000 trabajadores con los que cuenta El Corte Inglés S.A. y algo más del 3% respecto a la plantilla total de todo el grupo empresarial.
