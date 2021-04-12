Estás leyendo: Colau deja Twitter con "carácter indefinido", aunque seguirá en Facebook, Instagram y Telegram

Ada Colau
La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau. Quique García/Archivo / EFE

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha anunciado este domingo que deja Twitter con "carácter indefinido", aunque ya no estaba activa en la red social desde el pasado día 3 de marzo, coincidiendo con su cumpleaños, pero sí seguirá activa en Facebook, Instagram y Telegram.

En un mensaje en Twitter, Colau ha lamentado que esta red social se ha llenado de perfiles falsos y anónimos que intoxican e incitan al odio, "muchos de ellos incluso comprados con dinero (bots) por la extrema derecha".

Asimismo, ha asegurado que la red y el algoritmo le dan la "sensación de que deforman la realidad: sobrerrepresenta las polémicas y los discursos de odio", y ha admitido que su uso hace más fácil que se acabe entrando en discusiones y peleas con adversarios políticos.

"Por todo ello, creo que Twitter hoy no me ayuda a hacer una buena política y lo dejo. Seguiré en otras redes menos polarizadas y menos aceleradas", y ha añadido que su ausencia en la red le ha dado más confianza en la humanidad.

Ha admitido que estas últimas semanas ha dedicado más tiempo a leer, pensar y escuchar a la gente y, aunque ha admitido que, a corto plazo, puede perder capacidad de incidencia, ha concluido que dejar Twitter le ayudará a hacer mejores políticas y ser mejor alcaldesa.

