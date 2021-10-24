Estás leyendo: Detenida una mujer por simular su propio secuestro en Badalona

Detenida una mujer por simular su propio secuestro en Badalona

La arrestada había solicitado a su esposo la cantidad de 6.000 euros para su liberación. Cuando los Mossos la localizaron, la mujer se encontraba jugando una partida de bingo.

Imagen de uno de los Mossos D´Esquadra. David Oller / Europa Press

Barcelona

Ocurrió el pasado 4 de octubre. Una mujer escribió a su marido a través del móvil indicándole el procedimiento a seguir para su liberación. La situación era delicada dado que se encontraba secuestrada y le trasladaba a su marido las exigencias de sus supuestos secuestradores, a saber; 6.000 euros en metálico si quería volver a ver a su mujer.

El marido puso en conocimiento a los Mossos de lo que le estaba ocurriendo a su esposa, los cuales iniciaron una investigación que no tardó en dar sus frutos. En concreto, los agentes pudieron comprobar que la mujer en cuestión no estaba secuestrada y que había accedido a parte del dinero que su pareja había transferido.

El giro de guion llegaría apenas unas horas más tarde, cuando los Mossos localizaron a la esposa en una conocida sala de juegos de azar de Badalona mientras se hallaba inmersa en una partida de bingo. Fue entonces cuando procedieron a su detención, acusándola de simulación de delito y extorsión hacia el denunciante.

La mujer, tras efectuar su declaración, fue puesta en libertad con la obligación de comparecer de nuevo siempre que el magistrado lo requiera. Los Mossos recuerdan que cada año se registran este tipo de denuncias y advierten que simular delitos o interponer denuncias falsas son acciones que aparecen tipificadas en el Código Civil.

