Educación pública El PIN parental de Vox llevaría a vetar a Darwin en las escuelas

Aministía Internacional advierte de que esta medida se pondrá en marcha en Murcia con la connivencia de PP y Ciudadanos y permitirá que los padres de los estudiantes decidan a qué charlas o actividades extracurriculares acuden sus hijos.

Una niña jugando en la escuela El Dragón. FERNANDO SÁNCHEZ.

Una niña jugando en la escuela El Dragón. FERNANDO SÁNCHEZ.

Amnistía Internacional ha alertado de que el conocido como PIN parental, que permite a los padres vetar la presencia de sus hijos en talleres o charlas escolares con ideas con las que no comulgan, puede dar lugar a "situaciones absurdas" como que familias negacionistas impidan a su hijo aprender sobre la teoría de la evolución de Darwin.

Este PIN que defiende Vox, y que se pondrá en marcha en Murcia con la connivencia de PP y Ciudadanos, permite que los padres de los estudiantes decidan sin consecuencias a qué charlas o actividades extracurriculares acuden sus hijos, como talleres de salud afectivo sexual o diversidad LGTB.

"Sería aceptar la idea de que estas actividades que ayudan a no discriminar son negativas", denunció el responsable de Educación de Amnistía Internacional en España, Carlos Sanguino. La ONG asegura que esta propuesta dejaría a varios alumnos sin formación en derechos humanos como el respeto a la diversidad sexual por decisión de sus progenitores.

"La necesidad de derechos humanos en el aula no es un invento español; hay una veintena de países de la Unión Europea que incluyen asignaturas y programas de derechos humanos sin gran debate o polémica. La necesidad de enseñar contenidos sobre diversidad, mujer o educación sexual tampoco es un invento español", dijo Sanguino.

El Gobierno de España ya ha avanzado su intención de combatir el PIN parental para evitar que se ponga en marcha en comunidades autónomas como Murcia, donde se hará efectiva una "autorización expresa de las familias para la participación de sus hijos en actividades complementarias", permitiendo así que los padres veten la presencia de sus hijos en determinados talleres, según el acuerdo de presupuestos firmado por PP, Ciudadanos y Vox.

"Esto supondría poner por encima el interés de las familias al interés superior del menor y su derecho a tener herramientas que le permitan identificar y combatir situaciones de discriminación en su vida diaria", alertó Amnistía Internacional.

