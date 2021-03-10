Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía se opone al primer permiso penitenciario propuesto para Bárcenas

CAJA B

La Fiscalía se opone al primer permiso penitenciario propuesto para Bárcenas

El pasado 24 de febrero la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel madrileña de Soto del Real propuso la concesión de dos permisos penitenciarios de seis días cada uno para Bárcenas. 

Luis Bárcenas
El extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas, el pasado 8 de febrero de 2021, al comienzo del juicio por la 'caja B' del PP. Archivo / Europa Press

MADRID

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción se ha opuesto a los dos primeros permisos penitenciarios de 12 días en total propuestos por Prisiones para el extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas después de que la Audiencia Nacional fijara en 12 años de cárcel el máximo de cumplimiento de la condena que le fue impuesta por Gürtel

El pasado 24 de febrero la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel madrileña de Soto del Real propuso la concesión de dos permisos penitenciarios de seis días cada uno para Bárcenas, aunque tendrá que ser el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria quien tome la decisión después de que la Fiscalía haya informado en contra.

La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, ha confirmado que ésta es la postura de Anticorrupción en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, al ser preguntada sobre el juicio a Bárcenas por la caja b del PP que se está celebrando en la Audiencia Nacional. 

"La autonomía de los fiscales es real, cierta. Los fiscales de Anticorrupción, desde le minuto uno, están desarrollando esta causa, la Gürtel, sus piezas, las derivadas, y determinara cuáles son los cauces de investigación", ha expuesto Delgado. 

Sobre las revelaciones de Bárcenas, ha señalado además que en un juicio "las palabras, las declaraciones, son importantes", corroboradas con informes periciales, policiales y testificales.

"Un juicio es grandioso, es la parte más bonita de la materia penal, se presentan los hechos de verdad, con pruebas, testificales, periciales, documentales, y con todo" se dicta sentencia, que "no es la palabra de un fiscal o letrado defensor, es el conjunto de la prueba que se practiquen", ha añadido. 

