Fomento desmiente el nombramiento del plagiador de alumnos como presidente de Ineco

Garcés-Ferrer fue condenado por el Tribunal Supremo junto a la Universidad en el año 2000 por apropiarse del proyecto de un alumno en la Escuela Universitaria de Trabajadores Sociales.

Imagen de Jordi Garcés. Polibienestar | Universitat de València

El Ministerio de Fomento, que dirige el valenciano José Luis Ábalos, desmiente que haya propuesto al catedrático de la Universidad de València Jordi Garcés-Ferrer como nuevo presidente de la ingeniería pública Ineco.

Según informaba el diario El País, Garcés-Ferrer fue condenado por el Tribunal Supremo junto a la Universidad en el año 2000 por apropiarse del proyecto de un alumno en la Escuela Universitaria de Trabajadores Sociales.

El profesor mantiene que aquella resolución fue un "error" de la Justicia, que a él le tocó asumir la responsabilidad porque le habían puesto como responsable del proyecto y que el trabajo de aquel estudiante se elaboró en equipo.

