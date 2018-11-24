Los Mossos d'Esquadra han localizado este sábado el cadáver de un hombre con signos de violencia semisumergido en las aguas del pantano de Boadella, en la comarca del Alt Empordà (Girona).
Según ha informado la policía autonómica, se ha recibido a mediodía una llamada que alertaba de la presencia del cuerpo sin vida de un hombre de mediana edad en el pantano de Darnius-Boadella.
Un helicóptero de los Mossos y miembros de la unidad subacuática se han desplazado al lugar y han sacado el cadáver del agua.
De momento se desconoce la causa de la muerte y los agentes trabajan para esclarecer el caso.
