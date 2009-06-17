JK Rowling, acusada de plagio por Harry Potter

La autora de una de las sagas literarias juveniles más famosas del mundo ha sido demandada por plagio. JK Rowling se enfrenta a una demanda millonaria de los herederos de Adrian Jacobs, que acusan a la autora de Harry Potter de haber copiado un libro que él escribió en 1987 y le exigen 586 millones de euros como compensación.

Los herederos de Adrian Jacobs afirman que la cuarta entrega de las aventuras del famoso mago de JK Rowling, Harry Potter y el Cáliz de Fuego es un plagio de la novela de 1987 Las aventuras de Willy el Mago.

El escritor falleció en 1997 sin haber leído ninguna de los libros de Harry Potter -el primero se publicó ese mismo año- pero el hijo y el nieto de Jacobs están convencidos de que JK Rowling estudió y copió la idea para su saga de la obra de 36 páginas del escritor, en la que también aparece un niño que descubre que tiene poderes mágicos.

Denuncian similitudesEn el libro de Jacobs también aparece un niño que descubre que tiene poderes mágicos

Según la demanda de los Jacobs, el escritor envió el manuscrito de Las aventuras de Willy el Mago a Christopher Little, agente literario de Bloomsbury Publishing, la misma agencia que representa ahora a JK Rowling, pero la idea fue rechazada.

En la demanda presentada ante la Corte Suprema de Reino Unido, los herederos de Jacobs subrayan las similitudes entre Harry Potter y Las aventuras de Willy el Mago, como las referencias a un tren mágico o una competición de magos en la que el joven protagonista debe rescatar a rehenes de las garras de criaturas antropomórficas.

Además de los 586 millones de euros que los herederos de Jacobs exigen como compensación -actualmente se calcula que la fortuna de JK Rowling alcanza los 656,8 millones de euros- reclaman además que no se publiquen más ediciones de Harry Potter y el Cáliz de Fuego o que los beneficios de las ventas que se obtengan se compartan entre la autora y ellos.

La defensaLa editorial de Rowling: "Nos defenderemos vigorosamente"Actualmente se calcula que la fortuna de JK Rowling alcanza los 656,8 millones de euros

Según informaciones de Contact Music, Bloomsbury Publishing ha negado las acusaciones tajantemente, considerándolas "infundadas, insustanciales y falsas". "JK Rowling nunca ha oído hablar de Adrian Jacobs, ni ha visto, leído o escuchado nada de su libro Willy el Mago hasta que estas protestas se hicieron públicas en 2004 -casi siete años después de la publicación del primer libro de Harry Potter".

"Willy el Mago es un folleto insustancial de 36 páginas que tuvo una distribución muy limitada. El protagonista de Willy el Mago no es un joven mago y el libro no se desarrolla en torno a una escuela de magos. Esta demanda no tiene fundamento y nos defenderemos vigorosamente", concluye la firma.