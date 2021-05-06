Estás leyendo: Una jueza investiga a Romeva acusado de desviar fondos a la promoción exterior del procés

Público
Público

Una jueza investiga a Romeva acusado de desviar fondos a la promoción exterior del procés

La investigación deriva de una querella que la Fiscalía presentó en los juzgados de Barcelona a raíz de un informe del Tribunal de Cuentas de 2019, por los delitos de prevaricación, malversación de caudales y falsedad en documento oficial.

Raül Romeva
Raül Romeva. Joel Kashila

barcelona

Una jueza de Barcelona investiga al exconseller de Exteriores Raül Romeva, al exsecretario del Diplocat Albert Royo y al secretario de Govern, Víctor Culell, además de a otros siete cargos de la Generalitat, acusado de malversar fondos públicos para "internacionalizar" el procés. 

La investigación -que ha avanzado el periódico ARA- deriva de una querella que la Fiscalía presentó en los juzgados de Barcelona a raíz de un informe del Tribunal de Cuentas de 2019, por los delitos de prevaricación, malversación de caudales y falsedad en documento oficial. 

En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Efe, la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 18 de Barcelona ha acordado citar como investigados a los cargos del Govern, acusados de desviar fondos públicos de la Consellería de Exteriores entre los años 2011 y 2017 para "internacionalizar el derecho a decidir", mediante subvenciones y contrataciones de trabajos académicos supuestamente "arbitrarias". 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público