El lento avance de la quinta ola no cesa y la incidencia se sitúa en 677

MadridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad 31.171 nuevos casos de covid, 16.750 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son ligeramente superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 31.060 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.280.429 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 677,67, frente a 659,08 este jueves. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 321.558 positivos.
En el informe de este viernes se han añadido 27 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 12 el viernes pasado. Hasta 81.221 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 92 personas con diagnóstico de COVID-19 positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 7.955 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España (7.618 este jueves) y 1.292 en UCI (1.240 ayer). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.335 ingresos (1.370 ayer) y 983 altas (977 ayer). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 6,64% (6,37% ayer) y en las UCI en el 14,10% (13,52% ayer).
Entre el 13 y el 19 de julio, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 1.230.419 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 750.727 han sido PCR y 479.692 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 2.616,45. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 15,74%, frente al 15,81% de este jueves.
