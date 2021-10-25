Estás leyendo: La luz bajará este martes un 4% pero suma trece días por encima de los 200 euros

La luz bajará este martes un 4% pero suma trece días por encima de los 200 euros

El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista llegará este martes a los 215,83 euros el megavatio hora. Supone un 526,87% más que el precio de hace un año y un 370,63% más que el mismo día de 2019.

Asistentes sostienen pancartas en una manifestación contra la subida del precio de la luz, a 23 de octubre de 2021, en Madrid.
Asistentes sostienen pancartas en una manifestación contra la subida del precio de la luz, a 23 de octubre de 2021, en Madrid. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Decimotercer día en el que la luz está por encima de los 200 euros. El precio medio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista llegará este martes a los 215,83 euros el megavatio hora, según datos del Operador del Mercado Ibérico de la Electricidad (OMIE) recogidos por Servimedia. Se tratará del martes más caro tras superar el precio de hace siete días, de 207,14 euros.

El precio del 'pool' bajará 9,53 euros –un 4,23%- respecto al precio alcanzado este lunes, de 225,36 euros. Con la cifra de este lunes el precio de la luz habrá superado los 200 euros en el mercado mayorista en 19 de los 26 días del mes de octubre. Los mayores registros continúan siendo los del 7 de octubre (288,53 euros), 15 de octubre (231,82) y 8 de octubre (229,8 euros). 

Los 215,83 euros que registrará este indicador contrastan con los 160,42 euros que marcó hace un mes, el 26 de septiembre. Además, supone un 526,87% más que el precio de hace un año (34,43 euros) y un 370,63% más que el mismo día de 2019 (45,86 euros).

Este indicador oscilará entre los 270 euros que costará entre las ocho y las nueve de la noche y los 181,26 euros que marcará entre las tres y las cuatro de la tarde.

Las consecuencias de la subida del precio de la luz están siendo muy graves para la ciudadanía y, sobre todo, para las familias más vulnerables. Por ejemplo, comprar un kilo de pollo cuesta un euro más que hace dos semanas. Productos como el solomillo o el entrecot han llegado a subir tres euros.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este domingo que el próximo Consejo de Ministros aprobará un decreto ley por el que se destinarán 100 millones de euros adicionales para ayudar a las familias más vulnerables y a empresas por la subida de la factura de la luz.

