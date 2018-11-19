Rosario Porto, madre de Asunta Basterra, condenada a 18 años por el asesinato de la niña, está sometida a vigilancia cada dos horas después de intentar supuestamente atentar contra su vida, lo que ha motivado que se haya reforzado el protocolo de prevención de suicidios.
Los hechos sucedieron el pasado 12 de noviembre cuando la condenada, interna en la cárcel de A Lama (Pontevedra) se enroscó un cordón alrededor del cuello estando en la ducha y llamó a voces a su compañera de celda alertándola de lo que estaba haciendo, por lo que los funcionarios acudieron de inmediato y el episodio terminó ahí, según han explicado fuentes penitenciarias.
Aunque no está acreditado que quisiera acabar con su vida decididamente, las fuentes consultadas han añadido que a partir de ese momento se intensificó el protocolo de prevención de suicidios y ahora tiene con ella a otra interna de confianza.
No es la primera vez que la condenada trata de autolesionarse y el 24 de febrero de 2017 fue ingresada en el hospital tras ingerir un medicamento que toma habitualmente por prescripción médica.
Rosario Porto, abogada, cumple la pena impuesta en la cárcel de A Lama, en Pontevedra, mientras que su marido, Alfonso Basterra, está interno en el penal de Teixeiro, en A Coruña, por la muerte violenta de su hija adoptiva, cuyo cadáver fue hallado el 22 de septiembre de 2013 en una cuneta del municipio coruñés de Teo, próximo a Santiago de Compostela.
