'Madres paralelas', 'El buen patrón' y 'Mediterráneo', las películas españolas preseleccionadas para los Oscar

Madres paralelas, de Pedro Almodóvar, El buen patrón, de Fernando León de Aranoa y Mediterráneo, de Marcel Barrena, son los tres títulos que optarán a representar a nuestro país en la próxima edición de los Oscar, la número 94, en la categoría de Mejor Película Internacional.
La actriz Verónica Echegui, que se ha estrenado en la dirección con el corto Tótem Loba, ha presentado la lectura de las tres películas preseleccionadas, acompañada por el presidente de la Academia de Cine, Mariano Barroso, y el notario Federico Gayaralde Niño.
El próximo 5 de octubre se anunciará el título que finalmente representará a España en los premios de la Academia de Hollywood.
En la edición anterior de los Oscar, la representante española elegida fue 'La trinchera infinita', de Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga, eliminada en la carrera por la estatuilla tras no pasar el corte.
