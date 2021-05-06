Montero y Belarra piden al presidente de LaLiga que se suspendan los partidos con actitudes racistas

MADRIDActualizado:
Las ministras de Igualdad, Irene Montero, y de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, han pedido este jueves al presidente de LaLiga, Javier Tebas, que se suspendan los partidos en los que se detecten actitudes de "violencia o discriminación" racista.
Según informan ambos ministerios en un comunicado, Montero y Belarra se han reunido con el presidente de LaLiga este jueves para tratar la prevención y la lucha contra los comportamientos racistas en el fútbol español.
En el encuentro, apuntan, se ha evidenciado la "necesaria cooperación" entre Igualdad, Derechos Sociales y LaLiga "en una alianza contra cualquier forma de violencia o discriminación".
Montero y Belarra han trasladado a Tebas que un partido de la competición nacional "no puede continuar" si se detectan este tipo de comportamientos.
Además, el Gobierno se ha comprometido a trabajar con todas las instituciones, incluida LaLiga, para avanzar en la "prevención y concienciación" frente al racismo y el machismo en el fútbol.
La última polémica tuvo lugar en un encuentro que disputaron el Cádiz y el Valencia el pasado 4 de abril, cuando presuntamente el futbolista Juan Cala insultó a su contrincante Mouctar Diakhaby.
En un su informe sobre el caso, LaLiga concluyó que no había pruebas de que se hubieran producido insultos racistas y reiteró su "condena contra el racismo en todas sus formas" y su "compromiso de lucha permanente con cualquier tipo de discriminación en este sentido".
