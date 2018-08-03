Muere un hombre en Barcelona por un golpe de calor 

Un hombre de mediana edad ha muerto en la calle Berlín de Barcelona este viernes por un golpe de calor, ha informado Protección Civil en un apunte en su cuenta de Twitter.
El hombre, que iba indocumentado, ha sido trasladado en estado crítico al Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, donde ha muerto, según ha detallado el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) en un comunicado.
Protección Civil mantiene la alerta del plan Procicat por ola de calor en todo el territorio catalán excepto en las comarcas del Pirineo; desde la activación del plan, el 061 ha atendido 27 incidentes entre consultas telefónicas sanitarias y atenciones a personas afectadas por golpes de calor.
.@semgencat informa que un home ha mort avui a #Barcelona per un cop de #calor #ProteccioCivil Alerta #PROCICAT #onadadecalor https://t.co/OH5kEQoYy6— Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) 3 de agosto de 2018
Las altas temperaturas que afectan en todo el país ya se ha cobrado la vida de tres personas en lo que va de semana. La segunda víctima falleció mientras realizaba tareas agrícolas en un huerto de su propiedad en el municipio de Murcia. El pasado jueves, un obrero perdió la vida mientras trabajaba en una autovía de la misma comunidad.
