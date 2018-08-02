Un obrero fallece por un golpe de calor cuando trabajaba en una autovía de Murcia

Un hombre de 48 años ha fallecido a consecuencia de un golpe de calor cuando se encontraba trabajando en unas obras en la autovía del Reguerón, en Murcia, según han informado fuentes de la consejería de Sanidad.
El suceso tuvo lugar a las 18.30 horas del pasado martes en unas obras de titularidad estatal que se llevan a cabo en la citada autovía, a la altura de la localidad murciano de Torreaguera, cuando el hombre, que se encontraba haciendo trabajos de ferrallado en una estructura de hierro de una obra de hormigón, sufrió un golpe de calor.
La empresa se defiende
Según las fuentes, el trabajador tuvo que ser trasladado de inmediato al hospital Reina Sofía de Murcia, donde ingresó en estado crítico y falleció al día siguiente, a mediodía. Por su parte, fuentes de la delegación del gobierno en Murcia han explicado que el informe de riesgos laborales de la empresa indica que en el lugar del suceso había sombra, brisa por encontrarse en un lugar alto, agua fría y muy cerca un habitáculo con aire acondicionado.
Además, el informe indica que ese día la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología no había decretado ninguna alerta por riesgo de calor. Según fuentes de la consejería de Sanidad, se trata del primero fallecido por el calor en la Región este año.
El consejero de Salud, Manuel Villegas, ha recordado hoy que la Región está en alerta de nivel 2 por altas temperaturas, y ha recordado la importancia de hidratarse y de "no esperar a tener sed para beber agua". Asimismo, ha recomendado no salir en las horas de mayor calor y hacer los descansos necesario para las personas que trabajan en la calle.
