Suceso Muere un segundo hombre por un golpe de calor cuando trabajaba en Murcia

Es la segunda víctima por las altas temperaturas en lo que va de semana. El pasado jueves, un obrero perdió la vida mientras trabajaba en una autovía.

Un termómetro marca 46 grados el lunes en Córdoba. EFE

Un hombre de 78 años ha fallecido a consecuencia, presuntamente, de un golpe de calor cuando realizaba tareas agrícolas en un huerto de su propiedad en el municipio de Murcia, según han confirmado fuentes de la Consejería de Salud.

El hombre fue encontrado inconsciente este jueves en el huerto y fue trasladado urgentemente a la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital Morales Meseguer de Murcia, donde falleció a primera hora de la tarde.

Por lo que, de confirmarse, -estando Salud a la espera de la autopsia-, se trataría del segundo fallecimiento en la Región por golpe de calor en las últimas 24 horas.

El pasado jueves un operario de 48 años que trabajaba en la autovía del Reguerón, en la pedanía murciana de Torreagüera, sufrió el pasado martes un golpe de calor, por el que fue ingresado en la UCI en el Hospital Reina Sofía en estado crítico, donde falleció el miércoles a mediodía.

