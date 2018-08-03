Público
Torre Eiffel La Torre Eiffel reabre hoy tras la huelga

El conflicto laboral entre la administración y los trabajadores, que se quejaban del nuevo sistema de reservas, se ha terminado tras dos días de cierre.

Torre Eiffel en imagen de archivo/ EFE(Yoan Valat)

El personal de la Torre Eiffel ha acordado finalizar su huelga el jueves por la tarde, según un funcionario sindical, lo que significa que el monumento volverá a abrir sus puertas el viernes.

El conflicto laboral entre la administración y los trabajadores, se quejaban de que el nuevo sistema de reservas agrava las esperas, se estaba gestando hace días.

La torre, la atracción turística más famosa de París, cerró el miércoles por la tarde en una disputa sobre un nuevo sistema de acceso que según los trabajadores había causado colas "monstruosas".

Cada año, más de 6 millones de visitantes suben a la torre de 342 metros (1.063 pies) en la capital francesa. 

