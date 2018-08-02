Público
Torre Eiffel La Torre Eiffel cierra sus puertas por un conflicto laboral 

El conflicto laboral entre la administración y los trabajadores se ha originado porque el nuevo sistema de reservas provoca largas filas de espera de hasta tres horas.

Imagen de archivo de la Torre Eiffel/EFE

La Torre Eiffel, considerado el monumento más visitado del mundo, cerró este miércoles sus puertas debido al conflicto laboral entre la administración y los trabajadores que gestionan las filas de acceso del icono parisino.

Según informaron a Efe portavoces de la sociedad de explotación de la Torre Eiffel (SETE), los ascensores que conducen a las dos plantas del monumento dejaron de funcionar a partir de las 16.00 hora local (14.00 GMT).

Estas mismas fuentes no estimaron cuándo volverán a entrar en funcionamiento.

Tampoco saben cuántos visitantes se quedaron sin poder entrar, aunque sí que se conoce que, de media, ingresan en la simbólica torre unas 25.000 personas diarias durante el mes de agosto.

El conflicto laboral entre la administración y los trabajadores, que se quejan de que el nuevo sistema de reservas agrava las esperas, se estaba gestando hace días.

Los sindicatos incluso presentaron esta semana un preaviso de huelga mientras negociaban una salida de última hora con la dirección, pero las conversaciones se "suspendieron momentáneamente", según la SETE, y el paro se convocó de forma inesperada. 

